Indiana Jones: Director says Northumberland was right choice
- Published
A director behind the new Indiana Jones movie has revealed what attracted Hollywood to Northumberland.
The film, which premieres in London on Monday, saw its opening scenes shot at Bamburgh Castle, in 2021.
Star Harrison Ford, 80, was also seen in Newcastle, where a production team was based for two weeks.
"When we brought our director he immediately knew that Bamburgh was the right choice," said location director Duncan Broadfoot.
The site was one of several locations which have doubled for 1944 war-torn Nazi Germany.
Other scenes were shot along the North York Moors railway line in Grosmont, and the Leaderfoot Viaduct, over the River Tweed, near Melrose, in the Scottish Borders.
Mr Broadfoot said his team "scoured the length and breadth" of the country looking for castles.
"We narrowed it down to a couple of options and when we brought our director he immediately knew that Bamburgh was the right choice," he told BBC Radio Newcastle's Breakfast with Matt Bailey.
"We were there for two weeks dressing the castle and it looked really fantastic when we came to film."
Mr Broadfoot, who has also worked on James Bond films, explained why the area was picked.
"We had two key hooks that we were looking for that would tie us into a specific location," he said.
"One was a castle - we needed a castle that had a nice entrance, grand court yard and grand interior space and we found that in Bamburgh.
"Similarly we were looking for a controllable heritage railway line that we could run a steam train through, shrouded with Nazi symbols.
"In particular, there was a very specific topography that we needed with the landscape surrounding it, and we found that in North Yorkshire as it runs through the national park there.
"It has such a diverse, rich tapestry of locations up there - we are spoilt for choice really."
The fifth instalment in franchise - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - is released in cinemas on Wednesday.
"There's been a year's worth of post-production, so I feel like I have been removed enough from this one as a fan to be able to go and watch it like everyone else, which is amazing," Mr Broadfoot added.
He also revealed his next blockbuster project will feature the North East.
"I have something starting shortly, another sort of franchise movie, but I can't say what it is unfortunately," he teased.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.