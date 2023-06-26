Two held in South Shields as 'explosive devices' found after blast

St Aidan's Road, South ShieldsGoogle
A number of properties in St Aidan's Road, South Shields, were evacuated after reports of an explosion

A man and woman have been arrested after police said what appeared to be improvised explosive devices were found at a property on Tyneside.

Northumbria Police said it received a report of an explosion shortly after 15:30 BST on Sunday in St Aidan's Road, South Shields.

Bomb disposal experts were called and neighbouring homes evacuated.

A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive.

A spokesman said an investigation was ongoing and there was not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

