Consett incinerator plan dismissed by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove
- Published
A plan to build a waste incinerator in a County Durham town has been refused by the secretary of state.
The proposed facility at Hownsgill Industrial Park in Consett had faced an appeal following Durham County Council's refusal.
However, a report published on behalf of Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the appeal had been dismissed.
Developer Project Genesis must now take the decision to the High Court if it wants to appeal further.
The proposal for the energy and waste facility included the construction of a 160ft (50m) chimney stack and was first submitted in November 2020.
It was claimed it would process up to 60,000 tonnes per year of commercial and industrial waste.
The developer previously argued it would prevent rubbish from being buried in landfill sites and generate cheap, environmentally-friendly power.
But in the report, building safety minister Lee Rowley said it would have an "adverse effect on the surrounding landscape".
He said he agreed with the planning inspector that it would cause "harm" to the "character and quality" of the local area.
However, he said there was "no reason to suggest" it would have had an "adverse impact on health".
Liberal Democrat councillor for Consett South, Dominic Haney, said it was a "worthy victory for Consett".
"We were united and spoke with one voice saying 'no to the Consett incinerator'," he said.
"After months of delaying the decision on the incinerator, the government have finally came to the same conclusion our town did long ago - these waste burner plans need dumped at the tip.
"Consett's days of polluting industry are behind us. But the people of Consett remain as tough as steel - as shown by the thousands of people who stood up and backed the campaign against the waste burner."
Meanwhile, Durham County Council said the facility would cause cumulative harm and worsen views of a "predominantly rural and attractive landscape".
It made those comments during a public inquiry, which was held following an initial appeal.
In December, Consett North's independent councillor Alex Watson defended the incinerator saying it would not create "toxic emissions, smells or noise".
