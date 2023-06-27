Coach carrying schoolchildren hits Gateshead bridge

The coach lodged under the Green Lane Metro bridge
The vehicle was trapped under the bridge for about three hours

Metro and rail services have been disrupted after a coach carrying schoolchildren became stuck underneath a bridge.

The vehicle became lodged under the Green Lane Metro bridge in Felling, Gateshead, at 09:00 BST on Tuesday.

It is understood there were no injuries and the children were collected by a replacement coach.

Metros between Gateshead Stadium and Heworth have been suspended, while Northern Rail trains are delayed.

The coach was freed from the bridge at Hepburn Gardens at about 12:00 BST and structural engineers have been on site to assess any damage.

Metro and rail staff were at the scene alongside police

