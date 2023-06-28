Newcastle redevelopment to resume after Tolent collapse
Refurbishment works at a rail station and a historic shed are due to resume months after the construction firm Tolent collapsed.
The redesign of central station and redevelopment of Robert Stephenson's steam locomotive works, both in Newcastle, had been put on hold.
Gateshead-based Tolent collapsed in February with the loss of more than 360 jobs.
Newcastle City Council said work was expected to resume in July.
Proposals to improve the railway station, which will cost £4m, emerged in 2019 and were due to be finished in 2021.
It includes the creation of a new entrance on Neville Street, relocation of its car parks and a number of new shops.
The former locomotive works, on Forth Banks, will eventually become office space.
Work on the station's new entrance is expected to be completed later this year, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, the remainder of the refit - and work to transform the former locomotive site - is expected to run into next year.
The council said it intended to appoint Robertson Construction Limited to complete the two "important" developments.
When Tolent collapsed, subcontractors from across north-east England said they lost "thousands" in unpaid invoices.
High Rise Brickwork, based in Wingate, County Durham, said it had to cut 35 jobs and had been left in debt.
