Newcastle fire: Smoke seen from Carliol Square blaze
- Published
Large plumes of smoke have been seen across Newcastle as fire crews tackle a large building fire.
Emergency services are at the scene of the three-storey building, in Carliol Square in the city centre.
Witnesses in the city, and nearby Gateshead, said they could see plumes of smoke after 19:00 BST.
The northbound carriageway of the A167 central motorway near the Swan House roundabout has been closed.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has urged people in the area to keep doors and windows closed.
