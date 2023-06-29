David Hunter: Final arguments in British man's Cyprus murder trial
The trial of a 76-year-old Northumberland man accused of murdering his seriously ill wife has heard final legal arguments at a court in Cyprus.
Former miner David Hunter admitted killing his wife, Janice, at their home in Paphos, in Cyprus, in 2021.
Mr Hunter maintained it was assisted suicide because his wife had blood cancer and begged him to end her life. He also attempted to take his own life.
Three judges are expected to deliver their verdict next month.
Mr Hunter is on trial for murder after a plea deal on the lesser charge of manslaughter collapsed in December 2022.
His legal team say Mrs Hunter begged him to end her life and have argued that his actions amounted to assisted suicide.
On Thursday, at the court in Cyprus, defence lawyer Ritsa Pekri said the facts of the case concerned "a crime of love and mercy".
She added there was no testimony to indicate violence between the couple, or that they did not love each other.
No witness statements indicated he was fed up with taking care of his wife. Everyone said they loved each other and he looked after her, the defence stated at the final hearing.
The couple had been together for 56 years. They retired from Ashington and moved to Cyprus 20 years ago.
The defence maintains Mr Hunter acted impulsively and his wife's death was not premeditated.
A witness stated there was a deal for them to end their lives but Mr Hunter had not articulated a plan, only discussed the possibility. He maintains he had said: 'If I kill you, then I go' - stressing the word 'if'.
Ms Pekri said: "It is our view the suitable offence would be manslaughter. There are no other cases similar to this is Cyprus legal history."
Mrs Hunter died from asphyxiation in December 2021 at their home near Paphos.
Prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou said: "Janice's death was not a good death. It was a horrible death, painful. Her end was not painless or peaceful."
Speaking in court for about an hour on Thursday, Mr Hadjikyrou said the nature of Mrs Hunter's death "proved premeditation".
He argued that any acceptance of a deal between husband and wife pointed to premeditation. Irrespective of the motive, [Mr] Hunter agreed to kill her, he argued in court.
Mr Hadjikyrou asked why Mr Hunter had not reached out to anyone, after saying his wife was suffering.
He asked why there was no note or pre-recorded video, if Mr Hunter was following his wife's wishes?
He said the defence's acknowledgement that Mrs Hunter went to the hairdresser every fortnight until her death demonstrated that she still took care of herself and had a social life.
He added Mrs Hunter had not spoken to her daughter or brother about wanting to die.
"How did she agree to such a horrible death?" said the prosecutor.
The trial, which has lasted for more than a year, was adjourned until 21 July, when the judges are expected to deliver their verdict.
