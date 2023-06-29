Callerton Parkway: Metro and car crash at level crossing
- Published
A car and Metro train have crashed on a level crossing in Newcastle.
It happened at Callerton Parkway station near Woolsington at 10:15 BST on Thursday.
Metro services were suspended between Newcastle Airport and Kingston Park for more than two hours. Police said no-one was injured.
A spokesperson for Nexus, which runs the Metro, said: "The car has been removed from the scene and the Metro tracks inspected".
'Helping passengers'
Five crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service attended and helped passengers from the carriage.
A spokesperson for the service said: "The main focus for our crews was to make the scene of the collision safe and assist with helping passengers from the train. Our crews left the incident at 10:59."
Northumbria Police said officers were called to the scene between Newcastle Airport and Woolsington to help with recovery of the car.
A car and Metro collided in the same location in April.
A Nexus spokesperson said drivers need to ensure they "take due care and attention" when approaching a Metro level crossing and "stop when the lights are on red".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.