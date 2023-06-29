Newcastle fire: Carliol Square building may face demolition
A former club building damaged by a large fire could face demolition as it is believed to be "unstable", the fire service has said.
Fifty firefighters tackled a blaze at the three-storey site in Newcastle's Carliol Square on Wednesday evening.
It had produced large plumes of smoke across the city, affecting visibility and causing roads to close.
Surveys had since been carried out.
Crews had to use " a lot of water supplies" causing damage and structural issues, it added.
Group Manager Phil Sowerby said: "Working closely with the building surveyor, we do think the building is unstable."
"At some point we will have to work with the council and local partners to consider how the building is managed, going forward."
The site had been disused prior to the fire, which broke out just after 19:00 BST, and was once home to the former For Your Eyes Only Club.
Mr Sowerby said the fire service would continue to work with Northumbria Police to investigate the cause of the fire.
Crews would be carrying out another "full sweep" of the building to ensure there was nobody inside, he added.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath said the blaze had caused "significant disruption to the road network, businesses and residents".
He said the decision to close the A167 in both directions, and surrounding roads, was not taken "lightly" by Northumbria Police.
The force previously said the roads had to close "given the scale of the blaze" which had produced large plumes of smoke across the city, affecting visibility.
