Northumbria Police officer praised for saving girls from mud
A police officer who helped save the lives of three girls after they became trapped in mud has been praised.
PC Martyn Burnikell located the teenagers, who had been playing along the River Blyth, when one became stuck up to her knees in the mud on 10 June.
Northumbria Police said it had recognised his "quick thinking" and awarded him a "Commander's Compliment".
Insp Joe Rutherford said it "could have ended very differently" as the water had already reached their chins.
PC Burnikell, who was already in the area, was alerted by a member of the public and attempted to find the girls, and then helped Blyth and Newbiggin coastguard teams.
"I joined Northumbria Police because I want to help people and my instincts just kicked in," he said.
"I'm so glad I was in the right place at the right time, otherwise who knows what could have happened."
From there, the coastguard teams used tow lines to bring them to safety before they were taken to hospital to be checked over.
