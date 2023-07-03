Sunderland project sees dramatic fall in rowdy behaviour
- Published
Anti-social behaviour, public disorder and burglary have all been reduced by a project in Sunderland.
The SAIL (Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives) scheme between police, the city council and private companies was launched in December after concern from residents and businesses.
So far it has seen a 73% reduction in nuisance behaviour.
The city council said it "spoke volumes" in terms of the impact being made in making the city safer.
Deputy leader Claire Rowntree said: "This is about listening to and responding to the concerns of residents and businesses, and using effective partnership working to make the city centre an altogether cleaner, more vibrant and safer place to be."
SAIL saw an increase in "the visibility of police officers and neighbourhood wardens", those behind it said.
Youth related anti-social behaviour was reduced by 40%, street drinking and drunken behaviour both fell by 48%, and begging dropped by 20%.
During the same period, vehicle crime in the city centre came down by 63%, public disorder by 26% and burglary by 56%.
The project also saw officers from the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit working with young people caught offending to try to steer them away from criminality.
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said the project was "truly making a difference" in Sunderland, while businesses in the town said it had made the city centre "feel safer".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.