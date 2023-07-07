Two charged with murdering Trevor Bishop in North Shields
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of another man on North Tyneside earlier this year.
Trevor Bishop, 45, was found with a head injury at a property in Clifton Gardens, North Shields, on 7 March and died in hospital.
A 35-year-old man, also of North Shields, will appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A 54-year-old man from Whitley Bay is also due in court charged with assisting an offender.
Northumbria Police said four other people remained on police bail.
Det Insp Tomasz Fowler said the charges followed "months of ongoing investigation".
