Sunderland's former Joplings store bought by council
A former department store once branded as the "Harrods of Sunderland" has been bought by the council.
Sunderland City Council has completed the purchase of Jopling House, which is currently used as student accommodation.
The former Joplings, which had been on the same site for more than 200 years, shut in 2007 with the loss of 100 jobs.
The council said the building was "vital" to the city's regeneration.
Plans to refurbish the building include making improvements to attract retail and food outlets to its ground floor shop units.
Meanwhile, work will be carried out on the upper floors, and to its external fascia, which the council said had been left unfinished by the previous owner.
However, the council said there were no plans to change its main use from student accommodation.
"We cannot buy or develop every single building in the city centre," said Kevin Johnston, the council's dynamic city cabinet member.
"But what we can do is nurture an environment in which our traders are given the best possible chance of success."
The council is regenerating the surrounding area following the redevelopment of the riverside and creation of new homes and office space nearby.
Mr Johnston said the building it remained "important" the building attracted "the right kind and level of ongoing investment" in the city.
He said: "We will look to drive investment that will regenerate its ground floor, creating a vibrant high street that complements the transformation underway on the doorstep.
"We're determined that Riverside Sunderland is a stimulus for a whole-city-centre regeneration and that we connect surrounding areas into it."
The unit was turned into student accommodation, along with 140 bedrooms, several years ago.
