Newcastle Clean Air Zone fees start for some vans and LGVs
- Published
Drivers using the worst-polluting light goods vehicles (LGVs) will now be charged a daily fee of £12.50 if they drive into Newcastle city centre.
The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) was extended to the next band of drivers on 17 July following its introduction in January.
Newcastle City Council previously said it had to act after the government said it must "reduce illegal levels of air pollution caused by traffic".
Those with older vehicles can apply for a grant towards a cleaner vehicle.
Taxis, private hire vehicles, buses, coaches and HGVs that do not have compliant engines are charged a toll.
However, charges do not apply to private cars, motorbikes - or any vehicles that have a Euro 6 diesel or Euro 4 petrol engine.
Jane Byrne, the city council's Labour cabinet member responsible for transport, said it had "reminded" drivers who would be affected from Monday.
"There are a number of things people can do in advance - including checking whether their vehicle will be charged and checking whether their journeys cover routes within the CAZ," she said.
"There is also still time to apply for a grant of up to £4,500 towards the cost of a cleaner vehicle."
CAZ charges on LGVs were delayed by six months due to supply chain problems which prevented some people from upgrading to cleaner vehicles, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
More than 300 premature deaths on Tyneside have been linked to poor air quality, prompting the introduction of charges.
However, some small and independent businesses have raised concerns over the fees amid the cost of living crisis.
Licensed taxi drivers, who live outside the area, claimed there was no support and could no longer afford to accept jobs to the city.
