Northern Pride: Event cancelled after heavy rain makes site 'unsafe'
- Published
Organisers of Northern Pride have been forced to close the festival's site after it became "unsafe" due to heavy rain.
The Newcastle event has been taking place on the Town Moor, with over 15,000 people taking part in Saturday's march through the city.
Access from Exhibition Park became "hazardous" on Sunday, with flooding under the bridge.
Ste Dunn, festival director, called it an "extremely difficult decision".
The Pride event had been due to finish on Sunday evening, with a performance by Steps star Lisa Scott-Lee.
'Heart-warming scenes'
Organisers had battled to keep the site open on Sunday morning for the second day of the main event, and issued advice to those attending to wear appropriate footwear, and prepare for the rain.
"Unfortunately due to adverse weather conditions, and against all efforts of the team, we've had to make the extremely difficult decision to close the festival site," Mr Dunn said.
"We need to ensure Pride is safe and accessible for all.
"After making changes to ensure most of the festival site could open, the continuation of heavy rain has now made the site unsafe.
"Seeing over 15,000 LGBTQIA+ people and allies join us on the march, and many more on the festival site brave the weather, has been heart-warming and we're incredibly grateful for all the support."
Organisers said they will be in touch with ticketholders during the week.
"Please bear with us as we manage the on site situation, as our priority now focuses on keeping everyone safe," Mr Dunn said.
"The Northern Pride team would like to thank our community, allies, creatives, performers, staff, contractors and volunteers for their support this weekend. "
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.