Gateshead Leisure Centre 'could reopen in November'
A leisure centre closed due to council cutbacks could reopen in November, community backers hope.
Gateshead Leisure Centre shut on Friday after the local authority said it was "no longer affordable".
The Gateshead Active group is hopeful of finalising a community asset transfer deal that will see it take control of the Saltwell site.
It has launched a crowdfunding effort, seeking to secure an initial £40,000 to help push ahead with the relaunch.
It has a longer-term target of £100,000.
Former councillor Robert Waugh, who has been leading the asset transfer efforts, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I can't see any reason why we should not be open at some point in November.
"November 1 is the target. There may be some slippage on that, but hopefully not much."
'Only way' forward
He said money raised would be put towards rebranding the centre and a marketing campaign for its relaunch, as well as helping to cover some legal fees.
It first opened in the 1940s as Shipcote Baths.
Mr Waugh, who was a Labour councillor in the Saltwell ward before losing his seat in May, urged residents to support the reopening plans.
He said: "You can be angry that the centre is not going to be there this summer, but the only way it is going to be there in the future is if this is supported and people get on board.
"I completely understand the frustration and anger, but if we want this to be there in the future then this is the way."
Birtley Swimming Centre also closed its doors on Friday. It too is the subject of a community asset transfer plan.
It will be rebranded as the Birtley Community Aquatics Centre ahead of an anticipated reopening next April.
Those plans are at an earlier stage than Gateshead Active's and are being led by the Gateshead and Whickham Swimming Club alongside Birtley Swimming Club.
