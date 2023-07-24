Four bailed after hearse halts Gateshead football match
Four men who were arrested after a hearse was driven on to a football pitch during a match have been released on bail.
The friendly between Dunston and Gateshead on Friday was abandoned at half-time when two cars were driven in circles at Dunston's UTS Stadium.
Two men aged 19 and one aged 32 were arrested on suspicion of affray and a 41-year-old was held for conspiracy to commit criminal damage.Northumbria Police said the men has been released from custody pending further inquiries.
