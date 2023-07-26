Animator Sheila Graber given Freedom of South Tyneside
An animator is being given the freedom of a borough for bringing "so much joy to people through her work", council leaders said.
South Shields-born Sheila Graber most recently produced an animation of Queen Elizabeth II to mark her death.
She is well known for animating the 1980s children's TV series Paddington.
South Tyneside Council leader Tracey Dixon said the 82-year-old was being given the freedom of the borough for her "outstanding achievements".
Ms Graber has already been awarded an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Sunderland in 1998 for Outstanding services to Education and Art.
She was also Animator in Residence at the University of Teesside.
The artist has won several major regional and national awards during her long career, including Best Digital Image Designer in the North East and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Royal Television Society.
Her animations have been screened at the Tate Gallery, the Open University and on CBBC's Blue Peter.
'So much joy to people'
Ms Graber has also exhibited her work at local venues including South Shields Museum and Art Gallery, The Word and The Customs House, and she has donated funds from sales of her original paintings, drawings, prints and books to help local charities.
Council leader Ms Dixon said: "Sheila Graber is one of the UK's most celebrated animators and has brought so much joy to people through her work.
"Her drive to share her passion and skills with others in the borough is immeasurable, not to mention the incredible amount of support she gives to numerous charities and community causes."
Ms Dixon added it was "wonderful" and "richly deserved" for Ms Graber to be granted Freedom of South Tyneside for "her long service to the arts and for all she has done" for the area.
The honour has also been bestowed on Ray Spencer MBE, local NHS, care services and key workers and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade.
