Newcastle United submits fan zone plan for Strawberry Place site

Disused land adjacent to St James' Park
The site had been sold by previous club owner Mike Ashley but was re-acquired earlier this year

Newcastle United has lodged plans to create a fan zone next to its St James' Park stadium.

The site, at Strawberry Place, was recently re-acquired by the club having been sold by previous Magpies owner Mike Ashley in 2019 and earmarked for flats and offices.

The two-storey fan zone would be built using repurposed shipping containers.

Alongside a central plaza, stage and big screen, the scheme would also include several food and drink outlets.

NUFC
The fan zone will have places to eat and drink

Announcing the venture, the club said it would create a "bustling" leisure destination and, if approved, it would open by the end of 2023 for three years on the site of a former car park.

The project also involves Stack, the firm behind a number of entertainment developments across the North East, and club sponsor Sela, which specialises in events.

Club executive Darren Eales said: "Our fan zone is aimed at enhancing the experience not just for supporters visiting matches and big events at the stadium, but for people visiting the city centre seven days a week."

The planning application estimates 150 jobs would be created.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.