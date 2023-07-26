More than 100 pigeons killed in suspected arson
An 80-year-old pigeon fancier has been left devastated after losing more than 100 birds in a suspected arson attack.
Only one of George Collinson's 160 birds survived at the allotment, which he's tended since 1965.
Northumbria Police is investigating after the fire at Hendon Community Allotments on Wednesday morning.
Mr Collinson, who said the birds had been his whole life said it was "the worst thing that could have happened".
"You can't imagine it. There's nowt left," he said.
Friends have offered to help rebuild the allotment but he was unsure whether he would keep pigeons again.
"Whether I'll build another loft or not... I don't know.
"I lost 160 birds, I had some good ones.
"Keeping these was 52 weeks of the year. No messing about saying, "It's Christmas day, I'll have the day off.
"I've got plenty of friends in the game breeding youngsters, but I don't know whether I'll start up again."
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said officers attended the scene and while no-one had been injured, a number of pigeons died.
The force is treating the fire as suspected arson and inquiries are ongoing.
