Community rallies behind club damaged by hearse
A football club has raised more funds than required for repairs after a pitch was damaged when a funeral hearse and a car were driven onto it.
Saturday's friendly between Dunston UTS FC and Gateshead FC was abandoned at half-time in front of stunned supporters.
Four men were arrested following the incident and have since been released on bail.
The club said it planned to use excess funds to give out free season tickets.
The incident shocked fans at Dunston's UTS Stadium.
Co-chairman Tony Cleugh, who was only appointed three weeks ago, said the club's pitch had a considerable amount of money spent on it beforehand.
"It was churned up, damaged," he said.
"Raising funds and keeping clubs going isn't easy, so this was a bit of a kick, but we'll get there.
"One of our players put together a fundraising site and we're up to £3,500.
"There's a lot from our supporters and we've had support nation-wide".
He said the last friendly of the season would be free entry for everyone in a bid to keep people attending.
"We're going to be supplying a couple of hundred season tickets to schools. Whatever we have above and beyond what's needed to fix the pitch will be given to the community.
"It's been a tough week but the support we've had makes it all worthwhile in getting back on track again."
