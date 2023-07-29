'Dangerous' Newcastle cycle lane lights permanently red
Traffic lights on a new cycle lane are permanently stuck on red and never turn green, cyclists have complained.
While the main lights at the junction on Heaton Road in Newcastle do change, cyclists in the dedicated lane say they are forced to go through on red.
Father Jonathan Lawson, vicar at St Gabriel's church in Heaton, said the cycle lane lights were "more dangerous than what was there before".
Newcastle City Council has been approached for comment.
Fr Lawson said riders had to "take a risk" and just go when there was no traffic coming out of Rothbury Terrace or turning in from Heaton Road.
"I have a hunch that it's been wired incorrectly, as the traffic lights turn red regularly on Heaton Road even when there's nothing waiting at Rothbury Terrace, which seems odd for brand new traffic lights," he said.
"So they also cause extra congestion and pollution and a greater hazard for cyclists."
Fr Lawson added the situation was sending "a message to young people and adults that it's alright to cycle through red lights".
Another local cyclist, Sebastian Popa, said he went through the junction between one and three times a day and had never seen the cycle lane lights on green.
He said there was "no other way" but to slow down, check for traffic, and pass through on red.
Mr Popa said he was not surprised the lights were not working as "it took forever" to build the cycle lane and it had other problems, such sharp turns and gaps.
"They worked on it for almost a year and a half - I never thought it would get done," he said.
Keir Gallagher, campaigns manager with the charity Cycling UK, said local authorities' responsibility for cycling infrastructure "does not end once it's been built".
"Whether its gritting, road debris and defects, or faulty traffic lights, these are issues which impact on people's safety and need to be addressed swiftly just as they would on a main road," he said.
