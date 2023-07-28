Private companies take over Newcastle sexual health service
- Published
An NHS-run sexual health service in Newcastle is set to be taken over by two private companies.
New operators will take on the city's service, based out of New Croft House clinic, from October.
A new contract was put out to tender after Newcastle Hospitals Trust did not make an offer to continue its contract for Newcastle City Council.
Hospital chiefs said they were "disappointed" but had been "unable to submit a sustainable bid".
The NHS's current contract to provide support with issues including contraception, pregnancy testing and sexually transmitted infections had been in place since January 2017.
But from 1 October, clinical services will be provided by Solutions 4 Health and online services by Preventx, with existing staff due to be transferred across.
'Public services'
Public service union Unison has been critical of the fact the service is moving to private companies.
The union's head of health Ian Fleming told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Unison is disappointed that these services are not going to be provided by the local NHS trust in the future, and the contract has been awarded outside of local public services.
"Research shows that direct public service provision improves quality for people using services, and of course is good use of public money, as it is being invested back into public services.
The union added it was working with the trust to support affected staff.
'Unable to submit a sustainable bid'
Newcastle city council and Newcastle Hospitals Trust issued a joint statement saying they would "work closely together" to ensure residents could continue to access care and support.
The statement said: "This follows a procurement process led by Newcastle Council which was required due to the value of the contract and national regulations.
"Newcastle Hospitals were unable to submit a sustainable bid within the funding being offered, and are disappointed to not be providing these services into the future."
