Speeding driver who killed boy detained for nine months
A speeding driver who killed a 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to nine months in a youth offender institution.
Kayn Galer, 20, was "flying" along a 30mph zone in his modified car moments before the crash on 14 August, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Budding footballer Gregg McGuire was cycling to his cousin's house for a sleepover when he was struck in Silverstone Road, Washington.
Galer admitted causing death by careless driving.
The court heard the driver, who was 19 at the time, had passed his test nine months before the crash.
He was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa VXR, which had been altered to increase its acceleration. Galer owned the car but was not insured, the court heard.
Prosecutor Gavin Doig said Galer, of Pinewood Avenue, Harraton, had twice come to police attention for his driving in the months before the crash.
Once was for "racing" on Wessington Way on 31 January and then for entering a Tesco car park "at speed and in a careless manner" on 24 June.
On the day of the crash, a bus driver going in the opposite direction on Silverstone Road saw Galer "flying towards us".
Cameras on the bus showed Galer was driving at more than 46mph moments before Gregg was struck at about 20:10 BST, Mr Doig said.
The car braked and was going at about 29mph when it hit Gregg, who suffered a head injury from which he died in hospital two days later, the court heard.
Galer then drove off in the badly-damaged car reaching speeds of up to 56mph, and was seen by a shopper travelling on the wrong side of the road.
The woman recalled the driver was hanging out of the window to see where he was going because the windscreen had been smashed, the court heard.
Galer later returned to the scene where he was arrested, the court heard. He told officers he had been doing 20mph and Gregg "came out of nowhere".
'Full of laughter'
In a victim impact statement read to the court by Mr Doig, Gregg's mother Alison Rudkin said life was a "living hell" since his death.
She said he was "such a happy boy" who was was "kind and caring and so much fun to be around".
Gregg was "thoughtful and smart", she said, and had "big hopes and dreams" of becoming a professional footballer for his beloved Newcastle United or a helicopter pilot in the army.
She said he was the family's "comedian" and their home was "always full of laughter", adding he had saved up his money to buy a Labrador puppy he called Chico who he adored.
In mitigation, Nick Lane KC said his client took full responsibility for the crash and hurt he had caused, adding he was "genuinely remorseful".
He said Galer "had an interest in motor vehicles" and the car was new to him, adding he mistakenly thought he was insured to drive it on is previous policy.
Mr Lane said he "panicked" after the collisions and drove, "albeit dangerously", to where friends were before returning to the scene.
Galer, who initially denied causing death by careless driving before changing his plea, also admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.
'Reprehensible'
Judge Paul Sloan KC, recorder of Newcastle, said Gregg was cycling across the road into the car's path, but because of Galer's "excessive speed" he was unable to stop in time.
"Had you been driving at or below the speed limit, there would have been a far greater chance of your avoiding a collision or of it occurring at a much lower speed," the judge said.
He said Galer then "quite reprehensibly" drove away in a dangerous manner before returning later after speaking to friends.
The judge said Gregg had his "whole life before him" but because of Galer's actions his family had been "left utterly broken", with no sentence capable of easing the "pain and suffering" they would have for the "rest of their lives".
He said the previous incidents, for which Galer received Section 59 warnings and had his car seized, "should have served as a warning".
The judge said Galer would spend up to half of the nine months in a youth offender institution before being released on licence.
He was also banned from driving for three years and must take an extended test to get his licence back.
