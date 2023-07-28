Gordon Gault stabbing: Six youths deny Elswick murder
- Published
Six youths have denied murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.
Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was wounded in the Elswick area of Newcastle on 15 November.
Six boys, aged between 16 and 18, denied murder at Newcastle Crown Court. They also denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to another male on 9 November.
A trial is due to begin on 14 November. The defendants were remanded into youth detention or council accommodation.
They cannot be named for legal reasons and Judge Paul Sloan KC, the recorder of Newcastle, warned people the reporting restrictions about identification related to social media, and any breach could result in "serious consequences".
