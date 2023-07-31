Washington: Norwegian tourist reunited with motorbike stolen from hotel
- Published
A Norwegian tourist has been reunited with his motorbike which was stolen while he visited the North East.
The man was staying at a hotel in Washington, Tyne and Wear, when he awoke on Monday to find the white BMW missing from the building's car park.
As it was fitted with a tracker, police were led to a suspicious-looking van parked in Queen Street, Birtley, Gateshead, where it was found inside.
An investigation is under way to try and trace those who took it.
The victim, who is currently touring the UK, was staying at a hotel on Emerson Road.
'Fantastic time'
He reported it missing at 07:15 BST and it was returned at 09:30.
Checks also showed that the van had been reported as stolen and it was found to have false plates on, Northumbria Police said.
Insp Patrick Hannon said: "His holiday is now firmly back on track and we hope he has a fantastic time.
"Our focus now is on bringing those responsible for stealing the motorbike to justice, so if any members of the public have any information please let us know."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.