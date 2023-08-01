Banned driver's A19 shunt left Northumbria Police officer fearing for his life
A banned driver left a policeman fearing for his life when he rammed his car off a busy dual carriageway during a high-speed chase.
Nathan Ferguson, of Gateshead, shunted the police vehicle into a spin as officers pursued him on the A19 between North Tyneside and County Durham.
The 24-year-old then jumped red lights and drove the tipper van the wrong way along a slip road in February.
He has been jailed for 30 months after admitting a raft of motoring offences.
Ferguson sent the police car spinning off the road when he shunted it during the pursuit - leaving Northumbria Police motor patrols officer Sgt Dave Roberts with whiplash to his neck and chest.
Officers were then forced to end the pursuit when Ferguson deliberately drove the wrong way along a slip road.
He then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot before being arrested when he was found on the roof of a house in Sunderland.
Five months after the incident, which happened on the morning of 16 February, Sgt Roberts said he was still impacted physically.
"As the vehicle was spinning on to the verge, I had no idea what was going to happen next," he said. "I don't mind admitting it was terrifying.
"I had quite a few weeks of real pain and discomfort. Even now I still get headaches, but I am very mindful of what could've happened.
"This was the closest I've come to believing I might've died at work in 30 years.
"I've been injured before. It's the nature of what we do. You take that risk on board when you put the uniform on, but you hope it doesn't happen to you."
Ferguson, of Broadway, Gateshead, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on 19 July and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
As well as being jailed, he was banned from driving for 27 months.
Ch Supt Neil Hutchinson said it was "sheer luck" Ferguson had not been "facing potential murder charges as a result of his actions".
"He endangered the lives of other road users, showing a total disregard for their safety and the law," he said.
"In my 25 years of policing, it is one of the most dangerous pieces of driving I have seen."
