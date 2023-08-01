Boy, 14, critical after North Shields electric motorbike crash

Stock image of police carsNorthumbria Police
Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch

A 14-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering head injuries riding an electric motorbike.

Emergency services were called to a slip road the A1058 Coast Road at Wallsend, in North Tyneside, at the junction with Station Road, on Sunday at about 21:40 BST.

The teenager was treated at the scene by the North East Ambulance Service.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

