Washington mum needs justice for Gregg McGuire killed in crash
A mother has said she "needs justice" for her son after the driver who crashed into him and left him in the road was given nine months in custody.
Gregg McGuire died from "catastrophic" brain injuries after he was knocked off his bike by a car while crossing a road in Washington last August.
Uninsured driver Kayn Galer, who was 19 at the time, later admitted causing death by careless driving.
Gregg's mother Alison said she "won't rest until the case is back in court".
Last week Galer was told by a judge he would spend up to half of the nine-month sentence in a youth offender institution before being released on licence.
He was also banned from driving for three years and must take an extended test to get his licence back.
The sentencing guidelines in the case only allowed for a nine-month sentence.
Gregg's mother Alison Rudkin said: "This will stay with us forever and he only got a nine-month sentence, and he won't go to prison for nine months as the judge said a maximum of four-and-a-half months, I think it's diabolical, just wrong."
Gregg was cycling to his cousin's house for a sleepover when he was struck crossing Silverstone Road.
Ms Rudkin said doctors told her he had "no chance of survival" because of his injuries.
She added Galer had not stopped after the collision, leaving her son in the road.
"I've got no sympathy for him - he chose to drive his car at a stupid speed and while he hit the brakes, he didn't stop," she said.
"He knew he had hit a child but he carried on driving and didn't call for help.
"I never imagined we'd have this fight for justice, and I won't rest."
Ms Rudkin has met with her local Labour MP Sharon Hodgson.
The member for Washington and Sunderland West said she would raise Galer's sentencing with the authorities.
Ms Hodgson added: "I plan to write to the Justice Secretary this week to bring all this to his attention and I am tabling a question for the upcoming Justice Questions on the 12 September to ask him for an urgent meeting with the family to discuss sentencing reform."
Death by careless driving is not currently listed as an offence which can be used under the Unduly Lenient Sentences scheme.
