Visitors told not to risk unsafe Holy Island crossings
- Published
Rescuers have renewed their call for people not to try to travel to and from Holy Island outside safe crossing times as visits rise over the summer.
There are regular rescues from the causeway, which is cut off by the tide twice a day.
The Coastguard, RNLI and Northumberland County Council have joined forces to raise awareness of the dangers.
Their message is that people should not risk the crossing "as you can't outrun the North Sea".
Two days ago a couple had to be rescued from their car after they tried to cross an hour after it was safe.
Coastguard North East area commander Martin Lowe said: "We rescue people from the causeway all year around, but we definitely see the most incidents during the summer months, when we have lots of visitors to the island.
"It is very easy to get caught out, so you should always check the safe crossing times first and you should never drive over the causeway when water covers the road - tides do not come in and out in a straight line and you can easily find yourself surrounded and cut off from dry land."
HM Coastguard and RNLI volunteers work together throughout the year to rescue those who get stuck between the island and mainland Northumberland
Nick Ayers, RNLI regional water safety lead, said: "Our message to motorists visiting the island is 'don't chance it' as you can't outrun the North Sea. Please, check and comply with the safe crossing times, posted at each end of the causeway."
A Holy Island task force has been set up, made up of RNLI water safety volunteers providing information including crossing times.
Molly Luke, HM Coastguard Station Officer at Holy Island, said: "When the causeway is shut, it is shut and no one can get on or off the island without the help of the coastguard, or a local boat - that's not always truly understood by visitors, who can get quite a shock to see the sea cover the causeway."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.