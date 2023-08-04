Daughter of A1(M) crash couple in mobile-free driving campaign
A woman whose mother and stepfather died in a crash caused by a lorry driver browsing his phone says there is "no excuse" for such actions.
Ion Nicu Onut killed Elaine Sullivan, David Daglish and Paul Mullen when he ploughed into stationary traffic on the A1(M) near Durham in July 2021.
Mari Johnson has designed a car sticker to discourage drivers from using mobile phones at the wheel.
She said she hoped the campaign would make people "think twice".
Onut had been browsing dating sites on his phone for 40 minutes and was travelling at 58mph before the crash which killed Mr Daglish, 57, Ms Sullivan, 59, both of Seaham, and Paul Mullen, 51, from Washington.
Phone records confirmed he had spent almost £50 engaging with users and was looking at profiles and editing his own while driving.
"There is absolutely no excuse for using your phone at the wheel, one quick glance can have devastating consequences," Ms Johnson said.
"You see people using their phones all the time and I just want it to end."
She added it was "absolutely heart-breaking" having to sort through her mother and Mr Daglish's belongings and clear their home before "organising their funeral".
Det Con Natalie Horner, from Durham Constabulary's collision investigation unit, worked with Mari to design the stickers.
"We want people to look at them and realise that there are real people behind them - not just statistics, but people with families and loved ones who are missing them terribly," Ms Horner said.
"We need people to stop using their phone at the wheel. Even just a split-second look can distract you enough to cause a collision which could be fatal."
The stickers, which will be displayed in Durham County Council's fleet of cars, will be available in all County Durham police station front offices from Monday.
