Youths charged after Sunderland Luton alleged violence
- Published
Eight teenagers have been charged with affray after alleged disorder at the end of a Sunderland match.
Northumbria Police said they were called to outside the Wheatsheaf pub on Roker Avenue after the Black Cats' home game against Luton Town on 18 March.
Eight boys aged 15 to 17 and all from Wearside are due to appear before magistrates later in August.
Ch Insp Neil Hall said football rivalries were "never an excuse" for violence.
He said: "We are committed to dealing with anyone intent on causing disorder in the region - there is simply no place for this type of behaviour in our communities, and especially not related to sporting events where supporters deserve to feel safe."
He warned anyone involved in disorder could be banned from attending football matches as well as have a criminal conviction which could "affect future career prospects".
