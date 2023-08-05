Newcastle's LooseFest music festival called off at last minute
- Published
A music festival billed as the biggest in the North East of England has been cancelled due to bad weather just as it was due to get under way.
LooseFest, a two-day event event at Newcastle's Town Moor, was set to feature Sean Paul and Craig David.
Acts were due to begin performing at 12:00 BST, but shortly after organisers announced the festival's cancellation.
They said they had been advised the site was "not safe to open" with further heavy rain expected.
Up to 60,000 people were expected to attend across the weekend with other artists including Chase and Status, Tinchy Stryder and Example lined up across five stages.
'Devastating news'
In a message posted on social media, organisers said: "We deeply regret to announce that despite previous weather assurances and the best efforts by our festival and site team, unfortunately for reasons beyond our control LOOSEFEST23 is cancelled this weekend.
"We have been advised by the safety team and local authorities are in agreement that the festival site is not safe to open.
"With more heavy rain due over the weekend unfortunately we have been instructed that it will be a full festival cancellation.
"We appreciate this is absolutely devastating news."
Information about refunds would follow shortly, they added.
Late announcement 'shambles'
Ticket-holder Jack Douglas, who had made a four-and-a-half drive from Daventry, in Northamptonshire, on Friday, described the last-minute announcement as "a shambles".
"We've rented an apartment for the weekend and taken time off work after booking the tickets four or five months ago.
"People have spent a lot of money and the ticket for the festival was about £100.
"We've heard nothing from the organisers through the week about it potentially being cancelled so we thought it was all going ahead as normal.
"It's come out of the blue. We were going to go about two o'clock, but a mate was in the queue when they were told at about 12:30."
The festival has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.