David Hunter: Cyprus prosecutors appeal manslaughter conviction
Cypriot prosecutors are appealing against the manslaughter conviction of a British man who killed his ill wife, his lawyers have said.
David Hunter, 76, had been accused of murdering his wife Janice, 74, at their home in Cyprus but was convicted of manslaughter and released from prison.
The former miner from Ashington, Northumberland, said his wife, who had cancer, begged him to kill her.
It is understood he will face new charges of premeditated murder.
Justice Abroad, which represents Mr Hunter, said it would work with a "top team of lawyers to fight for" him.
Michael Polak of Justice Abroad said: "We are obviously very disappointed with the Attorney General's decision to appeal which gets in the way of David getting on with his life.
"He has spent 19 months in prison and faced legal proceedings over that period that would be difficult for anyone, but especially for someone of his age.
"This is a very sad matter; however it is difficult to see how the continued pursuit of David assists anyone."
