Sunderland: Drivers to face fines for driving in bus lanes
- Published
Bus-only sections of road will now be enforced by cameras as a warning period ends.
Fines of up to £70 can now be issued to drivers who enter bus gates in Dene Street, Silksworth, and Brancepeth Road, Washington.
A "grace period" saw the council issue 484 warnings in Silksworth and 261 in Washington.
The warning period ends at 00:01 BST on Monday. The cameras are the first used by Sunderland City Council.
Fines - or penalty charge notices (PCNs) - of £70 can be issued to drivers who drive in bus lanes and through bus gate restrictions.
The PCN is discounted to £35 if paid within 21 days, with drivers able to appeal against notices they disagree with.
The buses-only enforcement cameras are the first to be used by the local authority under national legislation, the council said.
A third camera is due to be installed later this year in Holmeside in Sunderland city centre.
The council said money raised by the fines would be used on highway works, public transport and environmental projects.
The cameras are not designed to catch speeding drivers.
