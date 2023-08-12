Probe as pig heads left outside Birtley pub
Police are investigating after two pig heads were left outside a pub alongside posters making personal allegations about two people.
The apparent protest was made at the Coach and Horses in Birtley, Gateshead, earlier.
Posters including various claims about two individuals were stuck to a front door.
"A number of people" are thought to have been responsible before leaving the area, Northumbria Police said.
A spokesman said the incident was being taken "incredibly seriously" and inquiries were "at an early stage"
