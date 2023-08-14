Man, 19, held over pig heads left outside Birtley pub
A man has been arrested after two pig heads were left outside a pub alongside posters making personal allegations about two people.
The apparent protest was made at the Coach and Horses in Birtley, Gateshead, at about 06:45 BST on Saturday.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has been released on bail, Northumbria Police said.
Posters including various claims about two people were stuck to a front door.
On Saturday, officers said a number of people were thought to have been responsible.
"We will absolutely not tolerate disorder of this kind and would ask anyone with information to get in touch," the force added on Monday.
In a Facebook post, the pub's owners said they were left "very heartbroken" by the incident.
