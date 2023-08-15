Sunderland: Emergency crews attacked with fireworks at vigil
- Published
Several vehicles were set alight and fire crews attacked with fireworks when a disturbance broke out during a vigil.
More than 100 people gathered in the Edison Court area of Sunderland on Sunday to remember a young man who had died.
Emergency crews turned up to deal with several car fires and were targeted with missiles and verbal abuse.
No-one was injured but one police car was damaged. Witnesses are being asked to contact Northumbria Police.
Ch Supt Neil Hutchison said a number of fireworks were set off during the service.
"This vigil was held to commemorate a young man who had sadly passed away and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones," he said.
"Unfortunately, some in attendance chose to engage in disorder with several vehicles set on fire and fireworks and other items thrown at emergency service workers.
"It is very disappointing that a vigil held to commemorate a young man's life was marred by the unacceptable behaviour of some of those who attended."
Tyne and Wear Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lynsey McVay said firefighters left the scene when they had missiles thrown at them.
"There was some minor damage to our appliance and the fire burned out of its own accord, meaning we were no longer required at the scene," she added.
"Attacks of this nature are completely unacceptable and make an already challenging job more difficult and more dangerous.
"Those responsible are not only putting the safety of our crews at risk, but they are putting themselves and their community in danger."
Witnesses are being asked to contact police.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.