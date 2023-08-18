Newcastle central motorway: Motorcyclist dies in crash
A man died when his motorbike crashed into a barrier on Newcastle's central motorway.
Emergency services were called to the site near the B1318 slip road at Gosforth at about 19:45 BST on Thursday.
Northumbria Police said the 46-year-old, who had been riding a red Honda, died at the scene and his family has been informed.
The road, which was closed for several hours, has since reopened.
Sgt Steven Chappel described it as a "tragic incident" and said officers "thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life".
The force has asked for anyone with dashcam footage of the moments before the crash to make contact.
