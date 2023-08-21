Whitley Bay Metro station canopy restoration in doubt
The restoration of Whitley Bay Metro station's glass canopy has been thrown into doubt with the construction firm behind the work on the brink of collapse.
The Buckingham Group filed a notice to appoint administrators last week.
It said "escalating contract losses and a sharp reduction in liquidity" had forced it to cease trading.
A £5.3m project to refurbish the canopy was about to begin but the repairs are now shrouded in uncertainty.
Buckingham Group was also responsible for the Metro Flow track dualling scheme, which required the line from Pelaw to South Shields to be closed for three months last year.
The bulk of that scheme is complete aside from some minor snagging issues, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It is understood North East transport bosses are working on contingency plans to keep Whitley Bay station open and safe should there be a major delay to the works on the Grade II-listed structure.
Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus said: "We are aware of the news that Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd has filed notice of its intention to enter administration.
"We are in dialogue with Buckingham about the next steps in this process, and what it might mean for the outstanding work that they are carrying out on behalf of Nexus."
The station renovation is due to include replacing the canopy's glass with a "more robust" alternative, as well as strengthening and repainting its steelwork.
Earlier this year, a section of the roof collapsed into the station marketplace during a storm with the broken panes narrowly avoiding hitting a stallholder.
The glazing directly above the Metro tracks will also be reinstated, providing a more sheltered environment for passengers.
Buckingham Group, which is also involved in the redevelopment of Liverpool's Anfield stadium, said it had suffered "deep losses and interim cash deficits incurred on three major stadium and arena contracts, and a substantial earthworks contract in Coventry".
