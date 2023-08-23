Roundabout created to ease Seaham crossroads congestion
A new roundabout is being built to try to reduce congestion, which results in lengthy tailbacks at a busy crossroads.
It is hoped the measure will prevent bottlenecks developing at the Seaton Lane crossroads in Seaham.
The roundabout will be created at the top of the southbound A19 slip road, before it connects with the B1404.
Diversions will be in place for the £5.6m scheme which is expected to be open by the spring.
Durham County Council said as well as maintaining the A19 slip road's connection with the B1404, the roundabout would offer a new link to the nearby A1018.
Part of the A1018 will be made two-way, giving Sunderland-bound drivers exiting the A19 southbound a new route avoiding the Seaton Lane crossroads.
Elizabeth Scott, cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: "The new roundabout and link to the A1018 will mean all of the Ryhope and Sunderland bound traffic coming off the A19 will be able to take this alternative route rather than queuing on Seaton Lane to use the crossroads.
"It's going to make a big difference but, like any major road scheme, there will be some disruption during construction," she added.
Diversions and closures can be expected on the A1018 while the work is under way.
The A19 southbound slip road leading to the B1404 Seaton Lane will also be closed in January and February.
James Potter, operations manager at BAM, which will carry out the work, said: "Relieving the traffic congestion on this busy section of road will undoubtedly be welcomed by local commuters, and we have sequenced the work to cause as little disruption as possible."
