North east England photo shortlist celebrates 'beauty of region'
Sea-swimmers, sheep and fiery skies are among the shortlisted images for a photography prize celebrating the "unique beauty" of the North East.
The Northern Photography Prize whittled down an "overwhelming" number of entries taken by amateur photographers across the region.
Winners in the landscape and portrait categories will be chosen in September.
The 16 shortlisted images will be displayed at the Biscuit Factory art gallery in Newcastle until mid October.
Founded by author LJ Ross, the competition asked for the photographs to capture the spirit and heart of the region.
She said: "This year we were overwhelmed by both the quantity and quality of entries - so much so that we took the decision to double the size of the shortlist."
