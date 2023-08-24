North east England photo shortlist celebrates 'beauty of region'

Jane Curtis' photo 'Dan, as Peter Pan'Jane Curtis
Jane Curtis from Whitley Bay is shortlisted in the portrait section for capturing a fellow swimmer leaping from the South Pier at Cullercoats

Sea-swimmers, sheep and fiery skies are among the shortlisted images for a photography prize celebrating the "unique beauty" of the North East.

The Northern Photography Prize whittled down an "overwhelming" number of entries taken by amateur photographers across the region.

Winners in the landscape and portrait categories will be chosen in September.

The 16 shortlisted images will be displayed at the Biscuit Factory art gallery in Newcastle until mid October.

Founded by author LJ Ross, the competition asked for the photographs to capture the spirit and heart of the region.

She said: "This year we were overwhelmed by both the quantity and quality of entries - so much so that we took the decision to double the size of the shortlist."

Alan Rees
Alan Rees said he took the photo Counting Sheep as the sun was rising and the mist lifting at the top of Harehope Burn in Weardale
Richard Turnbull
Richard Turnbull snapped Hadrian's Wall Sunrise after a sleepless night and deciding to get up in the early hours as the sun rose
Andrew McCardle
Andrew McCardle from Redcar captured his shot of the town's former steel works on a late summer night
Brendan Lewis
Brendan Lewis said he snapped a man sitting in a cafe doing a crossword while walking in Newcastle with two friends
Nicola Robley
Nicola Robley from Penrith was taken by the "twinkle in the eye and smile" of the shopkeeper at Beamish Museum

