Plans for Sunderland cycle path to Roker seafront revealed
- Published
Plans to build a two-way cycle lane and remove some on-street parking in Sunderland have been unveiled.
The council has proposed to build a dedicated "scenic" route between Dame Dorothy Street and Roker seafront.
If the plans are approved work will start later this year and be finished by spring 2024.
Sunderland City Council said the new route would help cut congestion and reduce the risk of accidents for cyclists.
Proposals show the cycle lane would link the promenade with the marina, St Peter's Church, St Peter's University campus and the city centre.
A "signalised" junction at Harbour View, secure cycle storage and improvements to crossings are also among the plans.
Although some on-street parking would be removed, all designated parking bays will be retained, the council said.
The project is being funded by the Department for Transport's active travel fund.
A series of consultation exercises will take place on 13, 19 and 27 September, and residents have been asked to provide feedback.
