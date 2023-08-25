Blyth schoolboy, 11, achieves top grade in GCSE maths
An 11-year-old boy who took his maths GCSE five years early and achieved the highest grade possible described his performance as "quite good".
Harry sat the exam while in Year 6 at his school in Blyth, Northumberland.
The youngster dropped just five marks on one paper and two on the other two to achieve a grade 9.
His mum said maths was "just something" her son likes, adding: "He has a very high IQ and he's always loved puzzles, numbers and logic."
Harry, who has reached grade 5 in drums and also plays piano, can complete a Rubik's cube puzzle in 12 seconds and competes at national level.
"I thought I would get an 8 or 9 because I did in the mocks," he said.
"Some of the questions were easy, some were harder and some were in the middle.
"I'd like to continue with it but I have no idea what I want to do when I'm older."
'Laid back'
Harry took his exam on the same day as Year 11 students but on his own with an invigilator.
"He was pretty confident, quietly laid back, which is how he is," added his mum, Elizabeth, who is a primary school teacher.
"He was a bit worried beforehand but doing practise papers helped him realise he could do it."
He will start secondary school in September.
"Once he settles in there we'll have a conversation about A-level and what to do next," added his mum.
