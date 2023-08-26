Andy Foster: Murder arrests over Gateshead 'ammonia' spray death
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who died after being sprayed with a substance thought be ammonia.
Andy Foster, 26, was attacked at his home on Eighton Terrace, Gateshead, on Sunday and later died in hospital.
The men being held are both aged 32, Northumbria Police said.
They were detained along with a 34-year-old man, and two women - aged 37 and 30 - who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
In total, six people have been arrested after a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on Monday. He has since been released while inquiries continue.
Detectives previously said two people had knocked on Mr Foster's front door, sprayed the substance at him and fled.
On Friday, his family released a statement which said: "He was our only son as well as a loving and supportive partner, grandson and cousin and was particularly close with his grandad who was very special to him.
"Andy still had his whole life left ahead of him and we are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here with us."
Describing him as a "kind and funny boy who was so loved", Mr Foster's family said they wanted to thank the community for its "support and kind words".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.