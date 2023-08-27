Man sought over Whitley Bay alleged taxi driver knife threats
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak with after two taxi drivers and a woman claimed they were threatened by a man with a knife.
Northumbria Police said the woman was approached by a man and threatened on a platform at Whitley bay Metro station shortly after midnight on Friday.
The same man is then alleged to have demanded money at knifepoint from two taxi drivers at 00:20 BST and 01:50.
The man in the picture could assist with inquiries, the force said.
The first taxi driver was in his car outside Dixy Chicken on Whitley Road in Whitley Bay when a man drew a knife and ordered him to hand over all of his money.
The driver managed to get away, but a second driver was targeted outside the Fire Station pub, a police spokesman said.
The spokesman said the man pictured was "in the area at the time the offences were reported to have taken place" and officers believed "he may be able to assist them" with their inquiries.
