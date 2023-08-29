Northumberland cafe's charity 'bank collie-day'
- Published
Almost 100 border collies descended on a Northumberland cafe to raise funds for a dog rescue charity.
The event on Monday was the second "bank collie-day" organised by the Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery in Rock.
There were 93 dogs registered to take part, beating 2022's event which hosted 67 dogs.
Cafe owner Andrew Byne, who has owned for collies for 30 years, said it was "important" that the dogs were able to socialise with each other.
"I just adore them," Mr Byne said, adding: "It's the connection - if you put the training and the time into them, the focus that they give you, you don't get that connection with any other dog."
The event raised about £1,160 for Shak dog shelter, which is based in Alnwick, and Mr Byne said he had high hopes for the event in the future.
"Where you have had Glastonbury, that started off small so who knows where this will lead for collie lovers," he told BBC Radio Newcastle.
He said: "There's something about having a lot of black and white collies all together which just looks great on green grass in the sun.
"I just think it's fantastic."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.