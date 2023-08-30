Metro train window forced out in Seaburn
- Published
Transport bosses have vowed to find the "culprits" who forced a train window out of its frame and on to the tracks.
Tyne and Wear Metro commuters said the glass panel was left lying between the lines at the station in Seaburn, Sunderland.
Metro operator Nexus said it had to withdraw the train from service and was now reviewing all CCTV footage.
It said anybody caught damaging its trains could face prosecution, a fine or a network-wide ban.
The service, which had been travelling between South Hylton and Pelaw, had to be cancelled after the damage was reported to staff.
Passenger Andrew Fagan said he was "not surprised" to see the episode of anti-social behaviour as it had always been a "big issue" in the area.
He said commuters ended up "suffering" when trains were vandalised and had to be removed from service for repairs.
Nexus said it retrieved the panel on Monday and reported the incident to British Transport Police.
"Anyone caught damaging Metro property faces prosecution, a fine, and even a possible ban from travelling on the network," a Nexus spokesman said.
The operator also warned that its new Stadler-built Class 555 trains would be better equipped to "spot troublemakers".
It said the incoming fleet of trains, which are expected to start entering service later this year, would each feature 42 on-board cameras, providing "crystal clear" digital pictures.
Nexus previously announced security patrols would be stepped up on evening services following their introduction on to the network in 2022.
It said such patrols helped to tackle crime and provide "customer reassurance".
This latest attack comes as the operator last week launched an investigation into the vandalism of 17 bus stops across North Tyneside which could take "some weeks" to fix.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.