North Shields' saved footbridge to be assessed for repairs
A footbridge saved from demolition is to undergo structural assessments to determine what repairs are needed.
North Tyneside Council said it would appoint a "specialist contractor" to inspect Borough Road Bridge in North Shields.
The council had originally tried to remove the bridge, saying it would cost too much to repair and was rarely used.
A public inquiry, backed by local people and campaigners, rejected the request.
Residents had argued the route was essential for older and disabled people, and families with children, while campaigners said it offered unparalleled views of the River Tyne.
However, the council said the crossing could cost up to £420,000 to repair, while demolition was estimated at £63,000.
But council bosses said they had agreed to bring in a contractor to "determine the next steps", after being told the bridge must stay.
'Detailed inspection'
"Having met with residents to discuss the future of the bridge, we will be removing temporary fencing following repairs to residents' garden fences," a council spokesperson said.
It said a "detailed inspection" would allow it to "outline the overall condition" of the bridge, suggesting it would develop a plan on how it will be preserved.
Maurice King, secretary of the Yeoman Street Residents Association, said campaigners were "eagerly expecting the review and repair of the bridge" so it can see continued use.
A bridge connecting Yeoman and Waldo Street to Tennyson Terrace has existed since 1850, with the most recent structure erected in 1936, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Earlier this year, government inspector Sue Arnott said she was "not satisfied" the advantages anticipated by the authority outweighed the "significant disadvantages".
In her report, she said the bridge's closure would be "in conflict" with council policies supporting walking for both health and climate change-related targets.
Many used the bridge "because it is traffic-free, with minimal slopes and good views" and the alternative had "none of these features" and was much longer, she added.
