Henderson Old Hall: University bosses assessing future
University bosses say they are looking at "future options" for a Grade II-listed former halls of residence badly damaged by fire.
The roof and part of the interior of Henderson Old Hall in Heaton, Newcastle, was damaged in June's blaze.
Its owner Newcastle University said it was assessing the damage and looking at what to do next with the site.
Students and conservation bodies have said demolition should not be included in the plans.
It took more than 50 firefighters several hours to bring the fire under control at the site, which was vacant at the time.
At the time of the blaze, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it had been the largest fire it had seen "in some time".
Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson but later released on bail.
Several weeks after the fire, Liberal Democrat councillor Greg Stone said he hoped the halls would still be preserved.
"The building is very much on the heritage at-risk register and we continue to hope that a conservation-led solution can be found," he said.
"We await further information from the university on feasible options for the building."
Former student John Latham, who lived at the building from 1968 to 1971, previously said the loss of the roof should not mean it is demolished.
The 73-year-old said the university should find a way to "turn tragedy into a success" and bring it back into use.
However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported a decision on its future was still yet to be made, as pressure to retain the building grows.
The university said it was in the process of "assessing the damage" to "evaluate the safety and future options for the building".
It previously said it was "saddened by the fire" which had damaged a building where "many of our past students have fond memories".
